S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on S&W Seed

S&W Seed Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.