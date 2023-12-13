Swipe Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $213.43 million and approximately $18.77 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 587,323,813 coins and its circulating supply is 587,323,337 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

