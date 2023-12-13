Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $94.40 million and $1.96 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.67 or 0.00550501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00115570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00019362 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

