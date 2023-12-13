Talius Group Limited (ASX:TAL) Insider Acquires A$11,000.00 in Stock

Talius Group Limited (ASX:TAL – Get Free Report) insider Ramsay Carter acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,236.84).

Ramsay Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talius Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 26th, Ramsay Carter purchased 1,000,000 shares of Talius Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$9,000.00 ($5,921.05).

Talius Group Price Performance

About Talius Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Talius Group Limited provides various technology enabled care solutions to the aged and disability sectors in the retirement living, residential aged care, home, and community setting verticals. The company offers Talius Smart Care, a Software as a Service data analytics platform. Its products include Care@Home C7000 control panels, door/window sensors, emergency buttons, emergency pendants, flood and smoke detectors, and bed and chair sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for Talius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.