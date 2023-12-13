TD Capital Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $224.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

