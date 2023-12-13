Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,146 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $29,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $462.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

