Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MO opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

