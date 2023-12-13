Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,251 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.5% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5,047.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 119,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $1,456,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PG opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $343.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

