Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $53,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

