Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $27.31 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vale were worth $27,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 0.9 %

VALE stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale Announces Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.