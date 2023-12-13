Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $28.94 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,463 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 204.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,503 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 32.9% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBM opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.01. The stock has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

