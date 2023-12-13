Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $34.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,729 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.13% of Ingersoll Rand worth $34,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.4 %

IR stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

