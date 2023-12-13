Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.20% of United Rentals worth $61,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.08.

United Rentals stock opened at $509.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $514.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

