Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 2,371 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $31,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AME. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

