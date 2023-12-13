Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $52,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.

Shares of PH opened at $440.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.19 and a 52-week high of $443.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

