Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 36,659 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 674,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,659 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

