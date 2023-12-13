Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,187 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

LOW opened at $208.67 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

