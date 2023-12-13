Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,020 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $165.16. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

