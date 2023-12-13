Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.727 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance
NYSE EMF opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $13.19.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
