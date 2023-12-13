Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.727 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

NYSE EMF opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.