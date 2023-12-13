Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Trading 3.4% Higher

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.48 and last traded at $95.42. 103,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,608,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Get Teradyne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after buying an additional 1,721,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 739.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 896,370 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Teradyne by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.