The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 2.4% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.07. 1,499,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,803. The company has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $250.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.90.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

