The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.750- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.000- EPS.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $298.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

