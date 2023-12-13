The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.58. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

