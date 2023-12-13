The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

GLU stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,298 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $115,704.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,298 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $115,704.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 59,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,012,864.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,864.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust ( NYSE:GLU Free Report ) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

