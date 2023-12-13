The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

NYSE GGT opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Articles

