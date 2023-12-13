The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

