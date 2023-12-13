The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $331.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.