The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up about 1.2% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,080.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

