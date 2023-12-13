The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $29,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,018,000 after purchasing an additional 206,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

LSXMK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,875. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

