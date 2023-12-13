The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Decreased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

