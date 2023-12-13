The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 3.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10,028.2% in the second quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 57,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 57,161 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.51. 1,967,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,103,207. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

