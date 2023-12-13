The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

