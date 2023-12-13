TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TXMD opened at $2.20 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%. The business had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

