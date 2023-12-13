Timothy E. Parker Purchases 5,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 68.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 735,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 299,708 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4,664.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.67.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

