Tnf LLC Has $21.25 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tnf LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $21,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 871,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IUSB opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1426 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.