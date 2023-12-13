Tnf LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tnf LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

