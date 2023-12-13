Tnf LLC Has $804,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tnf LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.4% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.