Tnf LLC Sells 25 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tnf LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $305,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $474.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.