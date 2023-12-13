Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.54 on Wednesday, reaching C$58.59. 143,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$68.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.64. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.34 and a twelve month high of C$75.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7914046 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Oil
Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil
In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.