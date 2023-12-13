Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

TCW stock opened at C$3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.22. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$5.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$802.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of C$252.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$268.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.5603448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.33 per share, with a total value of C$64,950.00. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities cut Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.53.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

