Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
