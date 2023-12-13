UBS Group Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $40.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. 3,379,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,634,103. Newmont has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

