UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.86.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,150,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UGI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after buying an additional 974,540 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,745,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UGI by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,052,000 after buying an additional 950,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

