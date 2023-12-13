UniBot Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $54.65 or 0.00130435 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UniBot has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. UniBot has a market cap of $54.65 million and $15.95 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniBot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 54.03010354 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $15,761,873.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniBot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniBot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.