United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

