United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE URI traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $506.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $514.68.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.08.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

