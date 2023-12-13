UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 24.850-25.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 27.500-28.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.40. 505,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,963. The stock has a market cap of $501.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $435,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,647,433,000 after purchasing an additional 399,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 21,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

