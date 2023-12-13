US Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

