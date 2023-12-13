US Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $370.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $370.38.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.