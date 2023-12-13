US Asset Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.